Cong demands Telangana home minister’s resignation on rising crimes

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress on Saturday called for the resignation of state home minister Mahmood Ali holding him responsible for the rise in crime in the state and city.

“Despite serving as Deputy CM for four years and nearly completing a five-year term as Home Minister, Mahmood Ali has never demonstrated a sense of accountability,” Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin said.

He claimed that the “friendly policing” touted by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader did not benefit the general public and has made criminals commit crimes without the fear of being apprehended.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Nizamuddin said that on June 23, when seven brutal murders occurred in Hyderabad, the state home minister was inaugurating a police station and celebrating the Spiritual Day at Dargah Yousufain.

Rather than focusing on crime prevention, the BRS government has spent more time on superficial enhancements like corporate-style police stations and new vehicles, the Congress leader added.

He also accused several Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders of being involved in serious crimes.

Despite being the city with the highest number of CCTV cameras in the country, the police has failed to use them to prevent crime, according to Nizamuddin.

“Hyderabad Police appears more preoccupied with organizing BRS programs or impeding the protests of the Congress party,” he alleged.