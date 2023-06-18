Telangana home minister’s remark on women’s ‘dressing’ draws flak

Hyderabad: The remarks made by State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali regarding women wearing short dresses have ignited a heated debate, drawing criticism from opposition parties including Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

The controversy stemmed from a recent incident at a city-based college, where it was alleged that female students appearing for intermediate supplementary exams were asked to remove their burqas before entering the examination hall on June 16. When questioned by the media about this incident, Minister Ali, on Saturday, stated that there were no restrictions on wearing burqas.

The statement by the Home Minister has triggered a strong reaction, with various political parties expressing their concerns. Opposition leader, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Telangana BJP President and MP, took to Twitter, criticizing the government’s interference in dictating women’s clothing choices. He questioned the Minister’s priorities, highlighting the need for attention to be given to more pressing issues such as crimes against women.

In response to the criticism, Minister Ali clarified that his intention was to emphasize the importance of modest attire but reaffirmed the government’s commitment to a secular policy that respects individual choices. He assured that appropriate action would be taken regarding the incident at the college.

Also Read Hyderabad: Students protest on being asked to remove burqa before exam

‘Maybe someone made a mistake…Headmaster or a Principal…but we have a secular policy. People can wear whatever dress they want to wear. But if they dress like in European style, it may not be correct. Auratein khaas taur se, kam kapde pehnene se pareshaani hoti hai. Zyada kapde pahene se logon ko sukun hota hai (It might create a problem for women it they wear less clothes, but if they are fully dressed, people will not have any issue),” Ali reportedly said.

Reacting to Ali’s remarks, Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar tweeted, ”Now Telangana government wants to decide on what women should wear? While the Home Minister lectures on what women should wear, why was his mouth covered when there were rapes and murders going on?’

Telangana Congress tweeted, ”Telangana Congress condemns statement by Telangana Home Minister regarding the dressing sense of women that people will be at peace if they wear more clothes. The remarks are sexist and deserve to be condemned by the so-called modern prince @KTRTRS who feels his modern outlook is attracting the world’s attention. What kind of government is the BRS running?”

(With inputs from news agencies)