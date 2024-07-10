Cong govt aims to empower Muslim youth in Telangana, says Amer Ali Khan

Hyderabad: Amer Ali Khan, News Editor of Siasat Urdu daily said on Tuesday that he would help one lakh Muslim youth secure jobs in the Telangana government.

According to a press release, During the five-year term of the Congress in Telangana, one lakh youth will be fully represented in employment initiatives, he assured.

He emphasized that the government would address the long-standing issues faced by economically disadvantaged Muslims.

Khan was addressing a meeting of economically backward Muslims of Telangana organized by Sancharm Muslim Teegala Sangham at Media Plus Auditorium.

Prof Anwar Khan presided over the meeting, which was attended by Saeed Khan, Muhammad Salim, Imam Pasha, Adnan Qamar, Iqbal Qureshi, Dr. Syed Fazil Hussain Parvez, and other eminent personalities.

Muslims from the 14 most economically backward classes from various regions of Telangana participated in this meeting.

Khan highlighted the dire poverty among these communities, noting that despite 75 years of independence, numerous Muslims continue to struggle for survival. Ninety-five percent of Muslims are facing difficulties. There is a need to rise and address their difficulties.

He assured that his organisation will provide training and other facilities to the Muslim youth for getting jobs in the government.

Community representatives from various districts, including Adilabad, Medak, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, etc. voiced their concerns and shared their problems.