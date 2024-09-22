Cong govt takes loans, gives it to Sonia Gandhi: Kangana Ranaut

Shimla: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Sunday alleged that the Himachal Pradesh government takes loans and gives it to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi which has made the state’s coffers “hollow”.

Addressing people after launching a BJP membership drive at a village here, the actress-turned-politician said, “Everyone is aware that corruption is prevalent and the Congress-ruling state governments have hollowed their respective states.”

She wondered how the party spends “so much” on elections.

Attacking the Congress government headed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, she said, “They take loans and give it to Sonia Gandhi which has made the state hollow.”

“Disasters and Congress government have taken the state decades back and I would appeal to people to root out the present government,” Ranaut said.

“If we give disaster funds, it should go to the CM Relief Fund but everyone knows that it goes to the Sonia relief fund,” she alleged.

Taking a dig at the Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh who contested and lost against her in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Kangana said “Acts of the son of a king are known to everyone and people are tired of potholes on roads.”

“I would do more than possible for my area but the PWD minister should also do something as well,” she said.

“Desh ko bachana hai to BJP ko Lana hai”, she said and urged the people to take part in the BJP drive in large numbers and become party members.

She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ‘Yug Purush’ and deals with situations at a micro level.

The bad situation of Himachal where the salaries and pensions are delayed and facilities of free electricity and water to consumers have been snatched, is not hidden from the rest of the country, she said.

Claiming that sports facilities are being stopped at primary schools, she said, “The base of athletes and sports persons is made at a younger age and it seems there is a conspiracy to destroy Himachal”.

“The state government is trying to axe the future of the children but it would be my goal to get a big sports centre in Mandi constituency and preference would be given to children who start young in this sports complex”, she said.