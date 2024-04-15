Cong has taken 4 pillars from BJP’s manifesto: Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha on Sunday alleged that the Congress’ manifesto has cheated and taken away the four pillars of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto.

“Has not the Nyay Patra (Congress Manifesto) cheated and taken away the four pillars of the BJP’s? Who gave the names of Dalits, youth, farmers and women? They copied all four. They added ‘economically weaker’. Are there no economically weaker farmers, Dalits, youth or women? I would like to request Congress to stop cheating like this and try to be creative. If you want to be a copycat you better be so. People know whom to choose,” she said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in its election manifesto, has promised a time-to-time hike in the MSP if elected to power for the third term.

The manifesto was unveiled in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and party President JP Nadda.

The BJP in its election manifesto has vowed to implement the Uniform Civil Code. The party said that women will not get equal rights until a common legal code is implemented.

“Article 44 of the Constitution lists the Uniform Civil Code as one of the Directive Principles of State Policy. BJP believes that there cannot be gender equality till such time Bharat adopts a Uniform Civil code, that protects the rights of all women, and the BJP reiterates its stand to draw a Uniform Civil Code, drawing upon the best traditions and harmonising them with modern times,” the BJP said in its manifesto.

The Lok Sabha polls in the country are scheduled to take place from April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024, to choose the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. Around 970 million individuals, out of a total population of 1.44 billion, are eligible to vote.

The legislative assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim will coincide with the general election.

Additionally, there will be by-elections for 35 seats across 16 states.