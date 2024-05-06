Cong leader Kanhaiya Kumar files nomination from north east Delhi seat

Kumar filed his nomination at the District Magistrate's office in Nand Nagri in the presence of Gopal Rai.

Congress party leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

New Delhi: Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar on Monday filed his nomination from the north east Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Kumar filed his nomination at the District Magistrate’s office in Nand Nagri in the presence of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai.

He is pitted against BJP’s two-time MP from the same constituency and Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari.

Kumar contested the 2019 general election as a CPI candidate from the Begusarai seat in Bihar.

The Congress is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the AAP in Delhi.

As part of the seat-sharing arrangement, the Congress is contesting three seats while the AAP has fielded candidates from four constituencies in the national capital.

Polling for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held in the the sixth phase on May 25.

