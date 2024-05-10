Cong leaders forgot governance, competing to abuse KCR: Sabitha

Hyderabad: Senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former minister Sabitha Indra Reddy remarked that Congress leaders in Telangana forgot about governing the state and are competing in abusing BRS chief and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR).

Addressing a corner meeting at RK Puram division, Serlingampally in support of BRS Chevella candidate Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj, on Friday, May 10, she said that with the support of Maheshwaram cadres, the region has become a fort for the BRS.

“The Congress leaders threw governance for a toss and are only giving importance to cover leaders from other parties with their scarves. It is clear now that the Congress has cheated people with its promises. If we want KCR rule back, support to Kasani Gnaneshwar is a must,” she remarked.

Telangana is going to the ballot on May 13, as per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Campaigning in the state will come to an end at 6 pm on May 11.