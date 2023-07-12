Cong postpones ‘Maun Satyagraha’ in support of Rahul in northern states following deluge

New Delhi: The Congress said on Tuesday that it has made some modifications to its plan of holding a ‘Maun Satyagraha’ on Wednesday against the Gujarat High Court’s order upholding Rahul Gandhi’s his conviction and two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case over the use of the ‘Modi’ surname.

The Congress has postponed the dates of the ‘Maun Satyagraha’ in the states, which have been facing flood-like situation due to heavy downpour for the past few days.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said, “Due to the prevailing flood situation, the Maun Satyagraha planned in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh will now be held on July 16.”

He said the rest of the states will observe the Satyagraha on Wednesday, as planned.

“The Modi government can try all the tricks in its armory against us, but we will be firm in our commitment to raising people’s voice. Rahul Gandhi is the fiercest voice taking on the Modi government, and the Congress, under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge, will take these fascist forces head on through Gandhian means of Satyagraha and non-violence,” Venugopal said.

On Friday, the Gujarat HC had dismissed the Congress leader’s plea to stay his conviction and two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case that costed him his Lok Sabha membership.

The Congress has planned day-long ‘Muan Satyagraha’ at all the state headquarters on July 12 against the court decision.