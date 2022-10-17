Cong prez poll: Rahul casts his vote in Karnataka’s Ballari

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 17th October 2022 1:16 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi casts vote during Congress Presidential election in Ballary, Karnataka

Ballary: Rahul Gandhi cast his vote for the party presidential election from the Sanganakallu village in Karnataka’s Ballari district on Monday.

Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, cast his vote in a booth specially arranged for the polling purpose. Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar also cast his vote at Sanganakallu.

A meeting room container has been converted into the polling booth for the Congress Presidential election. The polling began at 10 a.m.

About 45 members of the Congress party and the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) would cast their votes from here.

Bharat Jodo Yatra has been temporarily halted in the backdrop of the election.

Rahul Gandhi is resting at Sanganakallu on Monday and Tuesday.

