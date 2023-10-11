Cong supporting Hamas to woo minority voters: Uttarakhand BJP chief

"By connecting the Hamas attacks in Israel with Palestinian liberation, the Congress is indirectly supporting the brutalities perpetrated by the organisation on innocent people in Israel," he said.

Uttarakhand BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt.

Dehradun: Uttarakhand BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress of indirectly supporting the Hamas’ attacks in Israel to woo minority voters.

Pradesh BJP president Mahendra Bhatt said the Congress was trying to woo minority voters by terming Israel’s retaliation in the Gaza Strip as “injustice” against Palestinians.

“By connecting the Hamas attacks in Israel with Palestinian liberation, the Congress is indirectly supporting the brutalities perpetrated by the organisation on innocent people in Israel. A party which supports terrorists is bound to be further weakened,” Bhatt said.

As the Israel-Palestine war entered its fifth day on Wednesday, October 11, the death toll on both sides has risen to more than 2,200 and is expected to escalate.

