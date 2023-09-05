Cong takes swipe at Centre after ‘Prez of Bharat’ G20 invite

Sources said that at the upcoming Special Session of Parliament scheduled to be held from September 18-22

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th September 2023 12:05 pm IST
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress on Tuesday hit back at the government after the Rashtrapati Bhawan (President House) sent out invites for a G20 dinner of September 9 in the name of President of Bharat instead of the usual President of India saying now even this “Union of States” is under assault.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “So the news is indeed true. Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on September 9 in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the usual ‘President of India’.”

“Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: ‘Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States’. But now even this ‘Union of States’ is under assault,” the Congress communication in-charge said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Delhi Police stopped people from attending ‘We20 meeting’: Jairam Ramesh

The Narendra Modi-led Central government, which has been emphasising liberating the people of the country from the “slavery mentality” and any elements related to such a psyche during the ongoing “Amrit Kaal”, is reportedly planning to remove the word “India” from the Constitution, sources in the know of things claimed, adding that a preparation pertaining to the proposal is underway.

The sources said that at the upcoming Special Session of Parliament scheduled to be held from September 18-22, the government is likely to present Bills related to the ‘India’ word omission proposal.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th September 2023 12:05 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button