Congo fever death toll rises to 27 in Iraq

12th June 2022
Iraq: Congo Fever death toll rises to 27
Baghdad: In Iraq, the death toll due to Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever has risen to 27. Authorities, struggling to contain the disease released the data on Saturday.

The latest figures reflect the steep rise in the number of deaths due to Congo fever. The disease began spreading in May when 55 cases and 12 deaths were recorded. The disease causes severe bleeding. People usually catch it through contact with the blood of infected animals, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Congo Fever is endemic in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Balkans, with a fatality rate between 10 and 40 percent, the WHO observes. “Since the start of the year, 162 cases of haemorrhagic fever have been recorded, including 27 deaths,” the spokesperson of Iraq’s health ministry, Seif al-Badr was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

With 61 people falling ill, the highest cases of Congo Fever in Iraq have been reported from the southern province of Dhi Qar, known for breeding cattle and other livestock. The Iraq government has set up disinfection campaigns.

Those violating the hygiene protocols amid the spread of Congo fever are being penalised heavily. Among those most vulnerable to the disease are Livestock farmers and slaughterhouse workers, informed the health ministry.

