Congress accused Amit Shah of shielding KCR Govt

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 23rd August 2022 2:50 pm IST
Uttam condemns Secretariat demolition, calls it 'Black Day'
TPCC Former President Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Hyderabad: Congress on Monday accused the union home minister Amit Shah of shielding the KCR government for alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram project.

Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud and AICC programmes implementation committee chairman A Maheshwar Reddy accused the central government that it is not prepared to initiate inquiry against the charges of corruption in Kalelshwaram Project.

Amit Shah during his visit to the city accused the state government of irregularities in Kalelshwaram Project and termed the project as KCR’s ATM.

MS Education Academy

Uttam Reddy charged that there is a secret understanding between TSR and BJP.

Congress leaders severely criticized the Gujrat government’s decision to release convicts of Bilkis Bano rape case from jail on the eve of Independence Day and termed their remission as “shameful”. 

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button