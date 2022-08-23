Congress accused Amit Shah of shielding KCR Govt

Hyderabad: Congress on Monday accused the union home minister Amit Shah of shielding the KCR government for alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram project.

Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud and AICC programmes implementation committee chairman A Maheshwar Reddy accused the central government that it is not prepared to initiate inquiry against the charges of corruption in Kalelshwaram Project.

Amit Shah during his visit to the city accused the state government of irregularities in Kalelshwaram Project and termed the project as KCR’s ATM.

Uttam Reddy charged that there is a secret understanding between TSR and BJP.

Congress leaders severely criticized the Gujrat government’s decision to release convicts of Bilkis Bano rape case from jail on the eve of Independence Day and termed their remission as “shameful”.