Congress accuses BRS of cash distribution, fake videos in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin on Saturday accused leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of distributing cash among voters in several areas of the Jubilee Hills constituency to influence the outcome of the by-election scheduled for November 11.

Nizamuddin alleged that BRS functionaries were directly offering money to voters while simultaneously creating fabricated videos to falsely accuse Congress workers of indulging in similar malpractices. He described the move as a desperate attempt by the BRS to mislead the public after sensing imminent defeat.

He said the BRS had been resorting to misinformation throughout the campaign, using doctored visuals, manipulated audio clips, and AI-generated content to malign the image of the Congress party. “As the campaign enters its final hours before ending on November 9 (Sunday) at 5 p.m., BRS leaders have intensified their smear campaign with fake images and videos to misguide the voters,” he stated.

The Congress, Nizamuddin said, has no need to lure voters with money as it has a strong record of development and welfare in the constituency. He said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy personally led an extensive campaign in Jubilee Hills, along with several ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and senior party leaders. “Through roadshows, street corner meetings, and door-to-door visits, the Congress leadership has directly engaged with the people. The response has been overwhelming and clearly indicates a landslide victory for our candidate, Naveen Yadav,” he said.

He urged Congress workers and supporters to remain vigilant until the end of polling on November 11 to prevent any irregularities. “Our cadre must stay alert and ensure that no attempt to bribe or intimidate voters goes unchecked. The people’s mandate should be protected at all costs,” Nizamuddin added.

He reiterated that the Congress campaign was based on transparency, development, and public trust, while the BRS party’s last-minute actions exposed its insecurity and loss of credibility among voters.