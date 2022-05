Congress adopts Udaipur Declaration, proposals include ‘1 family, 1 ticket’

Udaipur: At the conclusion of the three-day Nav Sankalp Shivir, the Congress Working Committee on Sunday adopted the Udaipur Declaration. Party’s General secretary Ajay Maken read out the declaration here.

Reading out declaration, Maken said that Congress will reach out to all like-minded parties and is open to alliances. In the declaration, Congress party has decided to set up three new departments — public insight, election management and national training.

“(i) ‘Public Insight Department’, so that the Congress leadership can get “rational feedback” for knowing the views of the public on different subjects and for policy making. (ii) Establishment of a ‘National Training Institute’, so that the party’s leaders and workers can get comprehensive training on the policies, ideology, vision, policies of the government and current burning issues. This national training institute can be started from ‘Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Development Studies’ in Kerala. (iii) “Election Management Department” should be constituted at the level of All India Congress Committee, so that every election preparation is done effectively and expected results are obtained,” read the declaration copy.

Under the General Secretary (Organization) of the Indian National Congress, the work of the office bearers of the All India Congress Committee, State Congress Committee, District Congress Committee will also be evaluated, so that the office bearers doing the best work get a chance to move forward and the inactive office bearers can be retrenched, the declaration mentioned.

Secondly, the Congress party has decided to provide 50 per cent representation to those below 50 years of age at all levels of organisation, as per the declaration.

In a landmark decision, the declaration mentioned that “no person should hold one party position for more than five years to give opportunity to new people.”

Further, the Congress party will enforce ‘1 person, 1 post’, ‘1 family, 1 ticket’ rules with riders and ticket for second family member only after 5 years of party work.

“Many ideas arose about the continuation of the same person in the party for a long time. It is in the interest of the organization that no person should hold a post for more than five years so that newcomers can get a chance. Not only this, according to the age group and changing nature of current India, it is necessary that 50 percent of the office bearers of Congress Working Committee, National Office bearers, State, District, Block and Divisional office bearers should be less than 50 years of age. There should also be a reflection of social reality in the units of national, state, district, block and mandal organizations, i.e. Dalits, tribals, backward, minorities and women should get equitable representation. The principle of “one person, one position” should be implemented in the organization,” read the declaration.

“Similarly, the rule of “one family, one ticket” should also apply. If another member in one’s family is politically active, then only after five years of organizational experience that person should be considered eligible for Congress ticket. The chairman of the “North East Coordination Committee” constituted for the North-East provinces should be made a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee. At the national level, a group should be formed by the Congress President from amongst the members of the Congress Working Committee, which should give suggestions to the Congress President from time to time to take decisions on important and important political matters and help in the implementation of the above decisions,” it added.

The CWC further decided that a “Political Affairs Committee” should be formed at the level of each province to discuss and decide on different subjects. The session of All India Congress Committee and State Congress Committees must be organized once in a year. Similarly, meetings of district, block and mandal committees should be organized regularly. On the completion of 75 years of independence, 75 km long padyatra should be organized at every district level from August 9, in which the goals of freedom struggle and the spirit of sacrifice and sacrifice should be displayed.

“In the changing environment, change is required in the jurisdiction, scope and structure of the Department of Media and Communication of the Indian National Congress. It should be expanded widely and made more effective with the help of subject experts by connecting the Department of Media, Social Media, Data, Research, Ideas etc. to the Department of Communications. Go. All the departments of media, social media, research etc. of the states should be directly connected under the communication department of the All India Congress Committee, so that the message of the party can be spread in every nook and corner of the country every day,” it read.

Congress Working Committee meeting was held on Sunday in Udaipur to give final shape to organisational reforms and stand on key issues. Here, CWC approved Congress ‘Nav Sankalp’ declaration at Chintan Shivir in Udaipur.