Congress, AIMIM workers clash near Hyderabad fire incident spot

The presence of both the groups was hampering the fire fighting operations, officials said

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th November 2023 6:21 pm IST
Congress AIMIM Clash
Party workers from Congress and AIMIM raised slogans against each other.

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Bazarghat after workers of Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) clashed at the spot where nine people were killed in a fire incident on Monday.

The incident took place when Congress Nampally candidate, Mohd Feroz Khan, arrived at the scene along with his party workers. The AIMIM workers, led by Nampally candidate Mohd Majid Hussain, who were already at the spot raised slogans against the Congress leader and asked him leave. In response, the Congress workers also raised slogans against the AIMIM.

A large number of police personnel, who were present, dispersed both the groups to take control of the situation. The presence of both the groups was hampering the fire fighting operations, officials said.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 13th November 2023 6:21 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button