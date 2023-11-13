Congress, AIMIM workers clash near Hyderabad fire incident spot

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Bazarghat after workers of Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) clashed at the spot where nine people were killed in a fire incident on Monday.

Tension prevailed at Bazarghat on Monday when @aimim_national and @INCTelangana workers clashed near the spot where fire killed nine people earlier in the day. pic.twitter.com/DWOGEosfjR — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 13, 2023

The incident took place when Congress Nampally candidate, Mohd Feroz Khan, arrived at the scene along with his party workers. The AIMIM workers, led by Nampally candidate Mohd Majid Hussain, who were already at the spot raised slogans against the Congress leader and asked him leave. In response, the Congress workers also raised slogans against the AIMIM.

A large number of police personnel, who were present, dispersed both the groups to take control of the situation. The presence of both the groups was hampering the fire fighting operations, officials said.