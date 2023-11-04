Congress, AIUDF have ‘relationship of votes’ with Muslims: Assam CM

Guwahati: The Congress and AIUDF have a “relationship of votes” with the Muslim community in Assam and over the years votes have been sought from them by creating an “atmosphere of fear”, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Saturday.

Both the parties have a relationship with the Muslims of migrant origin till they get the votes but they have not taken any steps for their development or in the areas where they live, Sarma said at a press conference here.

They have not constructed any roads, bridges, schools, colleges for them, he said.

‘As a first step, we have taken measures to improve the living conditions of the indigenous Assamese Muslims and a survey will be soon conducted on them’, he said.

For the remaining Muslims (migrants) also the state government has taken steps to stop child marriage and madrasa education along with setting up new schools, colleges and health institutions, bridges to improve communication and electrification, the CM said.

‘We are working for this section of Muslims as ‘philanthropists’ as we have no expectations of getting votes from them. Politicians work for people in the hope of getting votes from them and public service for them does have a small amount of selfish interest which they hope will be translated into votes’, Sarma said.

BJP doing ‘free service’: Himanta

The BJP government, however, is doing a ‘free service’ for this segment of Muslims as ‘we know that we will not get votes from them but we are giving them the benefits of all the schemes’, the chief minister added.

‘For the migrant origin Muslims, this government is ‘balle-balle’ (win-win situation) and they will never have better days than this. The Congress and AIUDF will calculate the votes received but we do not go to their areas for votes during elections’, he added.

Referring to AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal’s recent statement that the Muslims of migrant origin are hardworking and find a place in all sectors of the economy in the state, Sarma said that this cannot be disputed as it is true that they are in all sectors and this should be a lesson for the Assamese youth.

‘We find youth from this community getting into medical, engineering and other institutions across the state, even in districts where they hardly have any presence. We, however, cannot complain as they compete and gain entry. Youth of other communities should also develop this competitive spirit and work hard’, he added.

Regarding assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh where he has campaigned extensively, Sarma said the BJP will do well and win the polls with ease.

‘We will celebrate on the evening of December three after the results are announced’, he added.