Telangana: Congress alleges BJP attack on Munugode candidate’s convoy

Hyderabad: Congress has strongly condemned the attack on party candidate for Munugode bypoll Palvai Shranvati allegedly by members of the Bharatiya Janata Paty (BJP) while she was campaigning in Nampally Mandal on Sunday.

“The attack on Palvai Shravanti’s convoy is highly condemnable. This clearly shows that BJP and also TRS leaders are trembling with the fear of a humiliating defeat. They are unable to digest the tremendous response to Congress campaign in Munugode constituency and consequently, they have engaged ‘goondas’ to attack our candidate Shravanti,” Nalgonda MP and former TPCC President Uttam Kumar Reddy said in a media statement.

Also Read Congress issues show cause to Venkat Reddy over audio clip supporting Munugode BJP candidate

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the BJP and TRS were upset over the resentment they were facing during their campaign.

“Munugode voters have been questioning the BJP’s failures and the BJP and TRS leaders are being greeted with ‘Go Back’ slogans in almost all villages,” he stated.

“BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who betrayed the Congress party and also the people of Munugode for selfish gains, is now resorting to physical attacks on Congress candidate to vent out frustration and fear,” he added.

However, he said that the Congress party would not get intimidated by such attacks and it would intensify its campaign further.

The Congress MP said that the entry of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana on Sunday has boosted the morale of the entire Congress cadre across the State, especially the Munugode constituency.

“BJP and TRS now fear that Rahul Gandhi’s presence in Telangana during the Munugode by-elections would have a favourable impact. Therefore, BJP has now resorted to a physical attack on Congress candidate Palvai Shravanti while TRS is supporting the BJP by not taking any action against the BJP goons,” he alleged.

It may be mentioned that Palvai Shravanti’s convoy was allegedly attacked with stones by BJP members while she was campaigning in Nampally Mandal.

Later, she lodged a formal complaint with the district Superintendent of Police. However, Shravanti alleged that the local police were not taking any action on the complaint. Aggrieved with inaction, the Congress workers held a protest demanding action against the attackers.

The Congress party has posted a video of the protest on its official Twitter handle demanding stern action against the BJP leaders who “hired the goons to attack Congress candidate”.

Meanwhile, TPCC President A. Revanth Reddy also condemned the attack. In a tweet, Revanth Reddy said that the attack was a sign of BJP’s defeat. He demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) disqualify the BJP candidate Rajgopal Reddy from the contest