Congress alleges BJP-BRS conspiracy to block Azharuddin’s ministerial post

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of working hand-in-hand to obstruct the inclusion of former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin in Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s cabinet.

Reacting to a complaint filed by BJP leaders with the Chief Electoral Officer alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct, Nizamuddin said the move was part of a deliberate attempt to deny minorities political representation.

He highlighted that Mohammed Azharuddin, who brought global recognition to India through his cricketing leadership, rightfully deserves a place in the Telangana cabinet.

Nizamuddin alleged that the BJP, in coordination with the BRS, was creating obstacles solely because Azharuddin belongs to the minority community. He recalled that BRS MLC K. Kavitha herself had previously acknowledged the covert understanding between BRS and BJP, which now explains their “common political strategy.”

“The BJP knows it cannot win from Jubilee Hills. By fielding a weak candidate at the last moment, it is clearly trying to benefit the BRS,” he said.

The TPCC spokesperson further alleged that the BJP was even pressuring the Governor not to administer the oath of office to Azharuddin, describing the BJP’s complaint to the Election Commission as part of a larger conspiracy.

“The BJP’s objection is not based on principle but on prejudice. It is opposing Azharuddin only because he is a minority leader, which exposes the party’s communal mindset,” Nizamuddin asserted.

Appealing to voters, particularly minorities, Nizamuddin urged them to see through the hidden collusion between the BJP and BRS, who he said were “working together behind the scenes to weaken the Congress and deprive minorities of their due representation.”

He reiterated that the Congress government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy remains committed to inclusive and just governance, ensuring equal representation for all communities.