Congress alleges IB interrogating people who interacted with Rahul

25th December 2022
New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday alleged that the Intelligence Bureau is interrogating people who interacted with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“IB has been interrogating a number of people who have interacted with @RahulGandhi during #BharatJodoYatra. The spooks have been asking all sorts of questions & also wanting copies of memoranda submitted to him.There’s nothing secretive about the Yatra but clearly G2 are rattled!” General Secretary, in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

The Congress has earlier alleged that the government trying to stop the yatra, during which Gandhi interacted with civil society and other local groups.

The yatra reached Delhi on Saturday and is on break till January 2, and will resume on January 3.

