Congress announces 3 more candidates from Karnataka including Ballari

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th March 2024 10:41 pm IST
Telangana polls
Representative Image

Bengaluru: The Congress on Friday announced three more candidates, including Sandur MLA E Thukaram for the Ballari Lok Sabha constituency.

The party has named Sunil Bose, Karnataka Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa’s son, as its Chamarajanagar LS candidate.

Also Read
Only Modi & Shah can solve all problems at national level: ex-PM Deve Gowda

“Bose has been in politics for the past 20 years and hence is eligible to get a Congress ticket,” a close confidant of Mahadevappa told PTI.

MS Education Academy

The party announced that it would be fielding All India Youth Congress General Secretary Raksha Ramaiah as its Chikkaballapura candidate, a Congress office-bearer said.

The party, however, has remained indecisive about Kolar, which has become a vexatious issue.

Amid strong speculation that the party is keen on fielding Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa’s son-in-law Chikka Peddanna, five legislators, including two ministers, threatened to quit.

Alarmed by the rebellion over this issue, Congress has not yet named the candidate yet.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th March 2024 10:41 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button