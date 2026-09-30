Congress announces candidates for Telangana Graduate MLC seats

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Tuesday, September 29, announced candidates for the forthcoming biennial elections to the Telangana Legislative Council from the two Graduates’ constituencies.

Sama Rammohan Reddy will be the party candidate from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency while Ramreddy Sarvotham Reddy will contest on Congress ticket from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the names, according to a statement by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday night.

Voter enrollment begins

Voter enrolment in the two Graduates’ constituencies of the Telangana Legislative Council began on Monday. The enrolment process began with the issue of public notice under Rule 31(3) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharsan Reddy has asked eligible graduates to register as voters.

The electoral rolls will be prepared afresh with November 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. Those who previously registered as voters must also register afresh.

The Election Commission of India has announced that two vacancies are due in March 2027 and must be filled by conducting biennial elections.

An applicant must have completed a degree or an equivalent diploma at least three years before the qualifying date. The applicant must also be an ordinary resident of the area covered by the relevant Graduates constituency.

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission, draft electoral rolls will be published on November 25, 2026. Final electoral rolls are due for publication on December 30, 2026.

Also Read Voter enrolment begins for Telangana Graduate MLC constituencies

KTR urges people to register as voters

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao registered his vote in Hyderabad on Monday.

He urged all eligible graduates in the two Graduate MLC constituencies where elections will be held to register as voters so they can exercise their right to vote.

He requested every eligible graduate to fill out the application form and complete the voter registration process before November 6.

Emphasising that every vote is crucial in the Graduate MLC elections, KTR urged all eligible individuals to register and participate in the democratic process.