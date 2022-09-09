Congress announces Palvai Sravanthi as candidate for Munugode bypoll

Meanwhile, the BJP is fielding Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who recently quit the Congress party.

9th September 2022
Palvai Sravanthi

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress on Friday announced that Palvai Sravanthi will be the party’s candidate for the upcoming Munugode by polls in December.

An official announcement from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday announced that party president Sonia Gandhi has accepted Palvai Sravanthi’s candidature.

Palvai Sravanthi is the daughter of late Congress veteran Palvai Govardhan Reddy, who won the MLA seat from the constituency five times since it’s formation in 1967 and represented Telangana in the Rajya Sabha as an MP.

Sravanthi holds a dual post graduate degree in law and management.

Meanwhile, the BJP might field Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who recently quit the Congress party, as their candidate. The TRS party has decided on Kusukuntla Prabhakar Rao as it’s candidate. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

