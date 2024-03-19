Congress approaches Delhi HC against tax re-assessment proceedings

Matter was mentioned by the counsel for the political party before a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, who agreed to list it for hearing on Wednesday.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th March 2024 12:15 pm IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court against tax re-assessment proceedings against it by the authorities.

The matter was mentioned by the counsel for the political party before a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, who agreed to list it for hearing on Wednesday.

If in order, list tomorrow, the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, said.

Recently, the high court had refused to interfere with the order of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal declining to stay a notice issued by the Income Tax department to the Congress for recovery of outstanding tax of more than Rs 100 crore.

The assessing officer had raised a tax demand of more than Rs 100 crore for the assessment year 2018-19 when the income was assessed to be more than Rs 199 crore.

