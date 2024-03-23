Congress awards LS ticket to Sunil Sharma of ‘Jaipur Dialogues’

In an interesting turn of events, Congress has awarded a ticket to Sunil Sharma, Director of “Jaipur Dialogues”, to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Jaipur.

Jaipur Dialogues is a contentious organisation that is popular for its far-right stance and provocative content. It has primarily garnered popularity for its controversial and often inflammatory rhetoric, specifically targeting religion and Congress.

A video has been doing the rounds on social media wherein a reporter asks Sharma about his association with Jaipur Dialogues has raised eyebrows, considering the organisation’s divisive nature.

In the video, Sharma appears to be shying away from the reporter’s question, displaying his discomfort before suddenly ending the interview. He is also seen removing his garlands in apparent frustration.

Taking to X, journalist and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair posted a video, tagging: “Wow! So Congress has given a ticket to Sunil Sharma, partner and director of @JaipurDialogues. Hello, @kharge, @RahulGandhi, and @priyankagandhi, This handle, @JaipurDialogues, is one of the most hateful X handles. Most content against religion and Congress.”