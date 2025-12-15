Congress-backed sarpanch’s kin rams tractor into BRS candidate’s house in Kamareddy

Two children, aged 9 and 4, were also injured in the attack, and two others, who are said to be in a critical condition, are currently receiving treatment at Yashoda and KIMS hospitals in Hyderabad.

A black and white image showing a woman lying under a tractor.
Screengrab from BRS Party's post

Hyderabad: The brother of a Congress-backed sarpanch candidate of Somwarpet village located in Yellareddy mandal of Kamareddy district, allegedly rammed a tractor into the house of a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) backed candidate on Monday, December 15, soon after results declaration.

Sarpanch Papayya’s brother, Chiranjeevulu, rammed the tractor into Bittla Balaraju’s house, injuring four, including two children, aged 9 and 4.

Two others are said to be in critical condition. They are currently under medical care at Yashoda and KIMS hospitals in Hyderabad, Yellareddy police told Siasat.com.

A video of the incident shared by BRS shows two people lying injured near the tractor with a large crowd gathered around the house. Some people are seen sitting on a dharna, chanting slogans of “Papayya down down”.

He approached the Kamareddy Superintendent of Police (SP) and demanded strict action against the culprits.

An FIR has been registered against nine people. Chiranjeevulu has been arrested under attempt to murder charges.

KTR condemns attack

Expressing anger over the incident, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that ‘goondaism‘ of Congress leaders is increasing day by day. He warned that if such situations continue, the party will not sit idle.

Telangana local body polls

In the second phase of the Telangana local body elections, Congress-backed candidates won 2,245 or 51.81 percent of the 4,333 sarpanch posts.

BRS stood second with 1,188 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came in a distant third with 268 seats. Independents and others won 624 seats.

Congress secured a majority in all districts barring Nirmal, Siddipet, Komaram Bheem, and Jangaon. BJP own most of the seats in Nirmal, while the other four were secured by the BRS.

