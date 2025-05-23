Congress, BJP attack BRS over Kavitha’s letter to KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana transport minister and Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Medak MP attacked the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) receiving a letter from his daughter and BRS MLC Kavitha. She wrote to him KCR stating that he should have attacked BJP more at the BRS’ silver jubilee plenary that was held last month.

In the 6-page letter leaked to the media while she has been on US tour on Thursday, May 22, Kavitha said she felt that KCR should have targeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) more in his speech at the public meeting held in Warangal. “I may be feeling so because of the suffering I have undergone. But because you spoke against the BJP for just 2 minutes, the cadre has started feeling that in the future, BRS may have an alliance with the BJP. You should have targeted the BJP more, daddy,” the letter read.

Speaking to the media, BJP MP Raghunandan Rao alleged that a succession dispute has arisen in the BRS and that Kavitha’s brother (and working president of the party) KT Rama Rao (KTR) along with T Harish Rao are trying to send her out of the party. Stating that “Kavitha is going to become another Sharmila”, the BJP MP went on to say that she will join the ruling Congress in Telangana.

Ponnam Prabhakar, while speaking at Karimnagar to the media, also took at shot at the BRS stating that the party is the same as BJP. He alleged that the letter from Kavitha to KCR is a “confirmation” of the Congress party’s assertion that both the opposition parties are hand in glove.

Kavitha in her letter stated that her concern stems from the fact that BRS did not field its candidates in the recent MLC elections. The Congress had then alleged that the BRS was helping the saffron party to win the MLC elections. “In view of the present scenario, everyone was expecting you to give directions for specific programs or guidelines. At least now we can hold a plenary for 1-2 days and hear as many opinions from cadres and give them a guideline,” Kavitha opined.

Kavitha directly criticized the party president.. She questioned why those who have been in the party since 2001 were not given a chance to speak, why they did not criticize the BJP properly.. Why are party president KCR, working president, KTR Harish Rao not speaking on this.. Kavitha’s letter is a strong confirmation of the suspicions of the average Telangana person in the past and the allegations made by the Congress party The question asked by Kavitha is why some people in the Congress party and the BRS party are friendly with the BJP.

Ponnam Prabhakar alo said that the BJP and the BRS should answer is both have a “deal”. He added that the BRS has “surrendered” itself to the BJP, alluding to the 2024 Lok Sabha election wherein KCR’s party failed to win even a single of the 17 seats in Telangana.