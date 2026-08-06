Congress BLAs working well during SIR in Telangana: Azharuddin

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Minister for Minority Welfare Mohammed Azharuddin said on Wednesday, August 5, that Congress party’s Booth Level Agents (BLAs) are working well during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

He, however, called for saving as many votes as possible. Azharuddin said BLAs were doing good work but stressed that more people should register, as the SIR process was not easy.

Meanwhile, with just five days left to submit enumeration forms, Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudharshan Reddy urged voters who have not submitted their forms not to delay.

He asked voters to submit forms with accurate and complete information, warning that names may not be included in the draft electoral roll to be published on August 17 if forms are not submitted.

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As per the status report on SIR on Wednesday (August 5), election officials have digitised 77.77 per cent of the enumeration forms.

According to the CEO, forms have been distributed to all 3,38,26,448 voters, with 2,63,05,904 (77.77 per cent) digitised so far.

The Election Commission on July 31 extended the deadline for submitting enumeration forms till August 10. Revising the SIR schedule for the second time, the poll panel extended the last date for submitting filled-in forms from August 3 to August 10.

The deadline for rationalisation and rearrangement of polling stations was also extended to August 10.

The draft publication of rolls has been extended to August 17, with claims and objections to be filed between August 17 and September 16.

Disposal of claims and objections will be from August 17 to October 15, and the final publication of rolls is scheduled for October 19.

The Election Commission had earlier revised the schedule on July 15. As per the schedule announced in May, the house-to-house enumeration exercise by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) was scheduled from June 25 to July 24.

The draft electoral roll was to be published on July 31, with the final rolls on October 1.

–IANS

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