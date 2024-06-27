Congress brass mulls appointing BC leader as Telangana chief

Hyderabad: With Reventh Reddy’s term as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president ending today (June 27), Congress high command is contemplating to have a BC (backward class) leader new chief for the party’s state unit any moment. The state Congress leaders have actively been lobbying for the same in Delhi.

During a media interaction in Delhi on Thursday, chief minister A Revanth Reddy has said that he was willing to work with anyone appointed as the TPCC president, as his term has come to an end. He has expressed satisfaction on his tenure as the party’s chief as the Congress came to power under his leadership, also putting up a good show in the Lok Sabha elections.

One name which is prominently being heard is that of MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud, who is presently the working president of TPCC. Goud meeting UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Thursday has added to the speculations. Goud is known to be a loyalist of Revanth Reddy.

As per sources, the Congress high command has been delving into the possibilities of having a BC to lead the party, so that the grand old party could shed the image of being a Reddy-dominated party. Even before the assembly elections, there was criticism from within the party that BCs were not given adequate representation in securing tickets to contest the elections.

Another name which has come to the fore is that of Madhu Yashki Goud, a two-time MP, who was the party’s campaign committee chairman for the elections. He too was reported to have met Sonia Gandhi and the decision-makers in AICC on Thursday. The possibility of BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar too is not being ruled-out.

Sources tell Siasat.com that the Congress high command is also considering an SC or ST for the top post. There is a long list of probable names for TPCC president.

However, the party’s high command may also choose to continue Revanth Reddy in that term, as it has done the same when N Uttam Kumar Reddy was the TPCC chief, when it extended his term after it had expired.