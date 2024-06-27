Revanth throws ball in BRS’ court on Telangana power purchase probe

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the commission of inquiry headed by Justice L Narasimha Reddy was constituted only because of former energy minister G Jagadish Reddy asking for it from the floor of the assembly.

Addressing the media in New Delhi on Thursday, Revanth wondered whether former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and Jagadish Reddy were against the constitution of the commission, having justice L Narasimha Reddy in the commission, or being summoned by the commission to depose before it.

“After Jagadish Reddy threw a challenge in the assembly asking the State government to order an inquiry under a sitting judge, we asked the chief justice to head the commission. We were told that a sitting judge couldn’t be appointed, but a retired judge could head the commission. After we constituted the commission, for three months these two individuals didn’t utter a word. It was only after the commission asked KCR to appear before it, that they are raising objections to the commission,” Revanth said.

Noting that deposing before the commission was a great opportunity for KCR to prove his innocence, Revanth said that the State government had no problem in telecasting the event live.

High esteem for Jeevan Reddy: Revanth

Talking about the issue surrounding the induction of Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar into Congress which has left Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy in distress, Revanth said that it happened due to lack of coordination within the party, which has been resolved.

Praising Jeevan Reddy for his contribution to the party and the state, Revanth said that the party will ensure that his respect in the party will be held in the highest esteem.

“Dr Sanjay Kumar joined the Congress impressed by our commitment towards implementing the crop loan waiver and the six guarantees. As soon as it came to our notice that Jeevan Reddy was upset, minister Sridhar Babu immediately intervened and took the matter to the party high command. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and TPCC in-charge Deepa Das Munshi held discussions with Jeevan Reddy and assured him that he will be given his rightful position in the party,” Revanth added.

He said that there were foxes which were waiting to see Congress facing challenges because of Jeevan Reddy. But we know Jeevan Reddy’s commitment towards the party and the state.

“The party high command has ordered us to ensure that he, and his followers are not adversely affected, and we will ensure that,” Revanth assured.

On the criticism of opposition parties about some of the ministries lying vacant without a minister, Revanth questioned whether there were any issues in various examinations being conducted in the state, whether it is SSC, intermediate or TSPSC exams.

“Everything is going smoothly and we are going ahead with a plan,” he assserted.

On the Congress encouraging defection of MLAs from the BRS, Revanth reminded that it was KCR who had raised the curtains for defections during his reign, and also pointed-out how KCR had commented that Congress government wouldn’t remain in power for even a hundred days after coming to power, which was also echoed by the BJP.