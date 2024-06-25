Telangana: KCR moves HC against commission of inquiry into power purchases

Hyderabad: Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court on Tuesday, seeking the cancellation of the commission established to investigate into the alleged irregularities in power purchases and the establishment of Yadadri and Bhadradri power plants during the BRS regime.

Rao made justice L Narasimha Reddy, who heads the committee, and the energy department are respondents in the case.

KCR contended that the Commission was setup in violation of the laws, and that Narasimha Reddy, by holding a press meet and leveling allegations against the previous government was outright biased.

HC grants stay on rail-roko case

On the other hand, the High Court has granted stay on the proceedings in the 2011 rail-roko case against KCR on Tuesday. The case dates back to the Telangana movement agitation, when KCR was implicated in a rail-roko incident.

KCR had field a writ petition in the High Court claiming that he was not involved in any such incident, and that a false case was filed against him. While granting the stay on the case, the High Court has issued notices to the respondents and posted the next hearing for July 18.