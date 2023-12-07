Congress cabinet: Who are Telangana’s new ministers

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) state cabinet has been replaced by a Congress-led cabinet, after the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister and 11 cabinet ministers. The Congress has strategically assembled a diverse blend of indigenous leaders, individuals with ministerial expertise, and a handful of politicians who recently shifted allegiance from BRS. This collective aims to forge a fresh path for Telangana. Here is a concise profile of the new cabinet ministers.

Deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

The new deputy chief minister of Telangana, Vikramarka previously served as Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 2011, and retained his MLA seat from Madhira Constituency in the 2014, 2018 and 2023 elections.

Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu is a prominent Dalit leader from the Congress legislature party and a represents Madhira constituency. Before the Telangana Assembly polls, he had executed a 1,400-kilometer padyatra across the state, which proved essential for the party’s win.

The 63-year-old leader has served as the leader of the TPCC in the Telangana Legislative Assembly and chief whip for the Andhra Pradesh government from 2009 to 2011.

Uttam Kumar Reddy: Home Minister

The pilot-turned-politician from Nalgonda is now the Home Minister of Telangana. He is a five-time MLA and, also has served in ministerial roles, including as the Minister of Housing in N Kiran Kumar Reddy’s cabinet. He was also the TPCC president from 2015 until 2021. He also played the role of Chief Minister in a Telugu movie ‘Oka Polisodi Katha’ in 2016.

He resigned as an MLA after being appointed as an MP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The former Air Force pilot won from Huzurnagar by bagging nearly 93,000 votes in 2018. In the Telangana State Assembly elections of 2023, he won with 1,16,707 seats, defeating Saidi Reddy Shanampudi of BRS, who polled 71,819 only.

Damodar Raja Narasimha: Health Minister

Family, Medical and Health Minister now, previously served as Minister for Primary Education in 2004, Minister for Marketing and Warehousing in 2009, and as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from June 2011 to April 2014.

Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka): Tribal Welfare Minister

Now Tribal Welfare Minister of Telangana, previously served as General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress and State In-Charge for Chhattisgarh Mahila Congress. She was a Naxalite before joining politics in 2004.

Konda Surekha: Women and Child Welfare Minister

Women and Child Welfare of Telangana. Previously she served as Minister for Women Development & Child Welfare, Disabled and Juvenile Welfare in 2009 with Congress. She resigned, joined YSRC after Telangana was formed and, after resigning from YSRC in 2013, she joined TRS, got elected as MLA from Warangal East in 2014, and later joined INC in 2018.

Duddilla Sridhar Babu: Finance Mnister

Finance Minister, Babu is the son of the late D Sripada Rao, former Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, he served as Minister for Higher Education and NRI Affairs in 2009 and Civil Supplies and Legislative Affairs Ministry until 2014.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy: Minister of MA&UD

A Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister now, in 2009 served as Minister for Information Technology, Sports, Youth, and Communications, Minister for Airports, Ports, and Natural Gas Industries in conjoint Andhra Pradesh.

Ponnam Prabhakar: BC Welfare Minister

The current BC Welfare Minister served as General Secretary of State Youth Congress and Pradesh Congress Committee Media Cell Coordinator.

Thummala Nageswara Rao: Roads and Buildings Minister

Minister Roads and Buildings, He quit Congress, joined BRS in 2014, and served as Cabinet Minister for Roads and Buildings. He joined INC back in September 2023.

Jupally Krishna Rao: Civil Supplies Minister

A cabinet minister now, was a bank employee and later in the construction business who turned to politics. He also held ministerial roles in YS Rajasekhar Reddy and Kiran Kumar Reddy’s cabinets. After joining TRS in 2011, and lost in the 2018 Assembly Elections and joined back Congress in 2023.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy: Irrigation Minister

The current Civil Supplies Minister was suspended from BRS in 2023 for alleged anti-party activities. He joined Congress on July 2, 2023, and was elected from Palair Assembly Constituency.