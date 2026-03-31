Congress candidate assaulted in Assam’s Naduar constituency

Guwahati: Congress candidate from Assam’s Naduar assembly constituency Sunil Kumar Chetry was allegedly attacked and injured by unidentified persons while he was campaigning on Monday, March 30, party sources said.

The candidate’s convoy was allegedly attacked at Napalm Bypass of the constituency in the evening and a scuffle followed.

Chetry fell to the ground and was seen groaning before he was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Assam: Naduar Congress candidate Sunil Chetri was allegedly attacked by miscreants during a rally.



Congress has alleged that the BJP is responsible for the attack.



BJP candidate Padma Hazarika has said that if anyone from the BJP is found to be involved, he will quit politics,… pic.twitter.com/YC1pwLHR1e — aboyob bhuyan (@aboyobbhuyan) March 30, 2026

Assam Pradesh Congress President Gaurav Gogoi alleged that supporters of the ruling party had carried out the attack and those involved must be arrested immediately.

He urged the administration to take immediate action, pointing out that all are equal under the law, and that members of both the ruling and opposition parties must be treated equally.

Gogoi said attack on a candidate for participating in an election speaks volumes about the law and order situation in the state.

Chetry is pitted against senior BJP leader Padma Hazarika in the Assam assembly elections scheduled on April 9, 2026.