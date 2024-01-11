Congress chief Kharge reviews preparations for Lok Sabha polls with state leaders

The meetings at the party headquarters here were attended by its parliamentary coordinators.

Published: 11th January 2024 9:24 pm IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday held two separate meetings with party coordinators from several states to review preparations for the Lok Sabha elections and exhorted them to reach out to the maximum number of people in their respective constituencies.

The first meeting was with Lok Sabha coordinators from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Puducherry, and the second one with leaders from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“We conducted preparatory review for the forthcoming general elections with AICC appointed Lok Sabha coordinators in two different meetings,” Kharge said after the meeting.

“My only advice to the coordinators is to make sure that the party reaches out to maximum number of people in their respective parliamentary constituencies,” the Congress chief said in a post on X while sharing pictures of the two meetings.

The Congress leadership is holding hectic deliberations with party leaders from every state ahead of the elections, due in April-May.

The Congress has already decided to be a part of the INDIA bloc of 28 opposition parties who would put up a united fight against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and seek to defeat it.

