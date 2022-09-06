Congress cites audit to allege ration scam under MP CM’s watch

Bhopal: The opposition Congress on Tuesday cited the report of the Madhya Pradesh Accountant General (AG) to allege corruption in the poshan-aahar or supplementary nutrition scheme under the women and child development department wherein vehicles mentioned as trucks turned out to be motorcycles and cars.

Comparing the alleged irregularities in the scheme and the distribution of rations with the infamous Bihar fodder scam, Congress demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who heads the Women and Child Development department.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and state government spokesman, Narottam Mishra, said the AG’s report is an opinion and not the “final truth .

“As per the report, till 2021, 4.05 MT take-home ration (THR) was distributed to 1.35 crore beneficiaries amounting to Rs 2393.21 crore. It specifically pointed out that the registration numbers of trucks mentioned in the records of the transport of food material turned out to be motorcycles, cars, autorickshaws, tractors and tankers when checked through the ‘Vahan’ portal of the transport department,” alleged former minister Sajjan Singh Verma and state Congress media department chairman KK Mishra in a press conference in Bhopal.

None of the registration numbers mentioned in the records was found to be of a truck, Verma alleged.

“The report states that as per the record food material was supplied from the plants situated at Baadi, Dhar, Mandla, Rewa, Sagar and Shivpuri. However, the examination of these records show that ration stock was not available at these places,” K K Mishra claimed.

The Congress leaders wondered “why scams take place in the departments headed by CM Chouhan”.

They compared the alleged scam with Bihar’s fodder scam wherein registration numbers of vehicles listed as trucks were found to be fake and the registration numbers were found to be of scooters and other vehicles.

Home Minister Mishra told reporters that the AG’s report is only an opinion and is a part of (the audit) procedure.

“Audit reports are scrutinised by the state government and it cannot be termed as the final conclusion. The report will also be examined by the Public Accounts Committee of the state Assembly. Many times, a member of the Opposition is the chairman of the panel and the report is examined at that level also” he said.

“It is incorrect to say that the report is a final (conclusion). All things are discussed during the scrutiny and even paragraphs get deleted. I have seen this, the home minister added.

Addressing a press conference in Indore, former minister and Congress MLA Jitu Patwari alleged that ration worth Rs 111 crore was distributed only on papers.

“The scam happened in the distribution of ration (under the ‘poshan aahar’ scheme) when Madhya Pradesh was in the grip of the pandemic,” he alleged.

Patwari and Verma demanded a probe by an “impartial agency” and added that they will raise the matter in the winter session of the state Legislative Assembly.

Congress has asked 13 questions to the state government regarding the “scam” in the distribution of rations.