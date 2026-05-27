Congress claims irregularities in last year’s MH-CET exam, demands probe

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress on Wednesday, May 27, demanded a high-level inquiry into last year’s MH-CET examination, alleging large-scale irregularities.

Addressing a press conference, the party’s state spokesperson alleged that several students with low scores in Class 10 and 12 board examinations had secured exceptionally high percentiles, including the 100th percentile, in the exam.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) is a state-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate professional courses like Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture.

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The Congress alleged that at least 22 students who had scored 35-40 per cent in school examinations secured a 100th percentile in MH-CET in 2025-26.

Sawant said a student who scored 37 per cent in Class 10 secured a 99.971th percentile in MH-CET, while students with 51 per cent, 45 per cent and even 39 per cent marks in Class 12 achieved 100th percentiles.

He further alleged discrepancies in the Mathematics scores of top-ranking candidates.

“One topper secured 100th percentile in CET Mathematics despite having only 39 per cent overall in PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) in board examinations. Among the top 20 candidates, 10 obtained perfect scores in CET Mathematics, while their HSC Mathematics marks ranged between 35 and 97,” he claimed.

The Congress leader alleged that the same subject experts may have been associated with both NEET-UG, which was cancelled this year over alleged paper leak, and MH-CET examinations and demanded an immediate clarification from the exam conducting body.

“The credibility of examinations linked to students’ futures must be protected. A thorough inquiry is necessary,” Sawant said.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, however, has maintained that there were no irregularities in the examination process.