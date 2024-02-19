Congress considers fielding Priyanka Gandhi for Khammam LS seat

Hyderabad: Following Sonia Gandhi’s nomination for the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, the Telangana Congress leaders are exploring the possibility of nominating AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi for the Khammam Lok Sabha constituency.

While it’s uncertain whether Priyanka Gandhi will contest from Khammam, she currently serves as the AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh.

Sources in Congress suggest she might opt to contest from Rae Bareli, Sonia Gandhi’s former constituency, to bolster Congress’s presence in Uttar Pradesh. Nevertheless, efforts persist from Telangana Congress leaders to nominate Priyanka Gandhi for Khammam.

Previously, Telangana Congress leaders had advocated for Sonia Gandhi to contest from Khammam Lok Sabha seat.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) passed resolutions twice unanimously, urging Sonia Gandhi to consider the proposal. However, due to health reasons, Sonia declined the offer and opted for a Rajya Sabha seat instead.

There’s speculation that Priyanka may contest from both Khammam and Rae Bareli, considering the latter’s stronghold status for the Congress. However, if Rahul Gandhi decides to contest from Rae Bareli or Wayanad, Priyanka’s plans may be adjusted accordingly.

Rahul Gandhi contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, and Wayanad, Kerala. If he chooses to contest from Wayanad again, Priyanka may step in for Rae Bareli, a constituency Sonia Gandhi successfully represented four times.