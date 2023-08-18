Congress constitutes draft committee for ‘Telangana minority declaration’

Hyderabad: In a strategic move to garner support from minorities, particularly the Muslim community, in the upcoming assembly elections, the Congress party has decided to release a dedicated minority declaration. The declaration will encompass crucial promises and announcements aimed at advancing the educational, economic, and social development of minority groups.

Revanth Reddy, President of the Pradesh Congress Committee, has established a seven-member draft committee tasked with formulating the minority declaration. The committee is comprised of former minister Muhammad Ali Shabbir, former MP Mohammad Azharuddin, Chairman of the Minority Department Sheikh Abdullah Sohail, Senior Vice President Zafar Javed, along with Obaidullah Kotwal (Mahbubnagar), Mohammad Faheem Qureshi, and Khusro Pasha Bayabani (Qazipet).

A committee meeting is scheduled to take place shortly, during which discussions will be held with representatives from various religious and social organizations to fine-tune the contents of the declaration. The members of the committee have reached out to religious, social organizations, and activists to gather insights and suggestions concerning minority issues. They will also be available at Gandhi Bhavan to receive suggestions, and an official email ID will be provided for stakeholders to contribute to the declaration.

Muhammad Ali Shabbir emphasized that a comprehensive declaration will be drafted based on input from various quarters. The Congress party’s focus for the upcoming elections will be on promoting economic and educational growth among the Muslim community. Key elements of the election manifesto will address concerns such as upholding the existing 4% reservation and prioritizing loans for unemployed educated youth.

Shabbir further elaborated that during meetings with religious and social representatives, practical strategies for the development of Muslims will be discussed and integrated into the declaration. He stated that the Congress’s Minorities Declaration for Telangana will be comprehensive, akin to its counterpart in Karnataka. The committee is also compiling a list of academics, economists, and activists dealing with social issues, whom they plan to engage with for insights.

Additionally, Revanth Reddy, has designated coordinators for the Praja Garjana Programme in Chevarla. This move aims to strengthen the party’s grassroots initiatives, with former minister G Prasad, district Congress president Narasimha Reddy, and former MLAs K Rammohan Reddy, Janardhan Reddy, Madhusudan Reddy, Satyanarayana Reddy, and Surendra Reddy, among others, appointed as coordinators.