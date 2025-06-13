Congress crippling education, agriculture in Telangana: KTR

He said the Congress regime has shown neither commitment to the farming sector nor responsibility towards the education system.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, June 13, alleged that Congress government is crippling the education and agriculture sectors in Telangana.

He said the Congress regime has shown neither commitment to the farming sector nor responsibility towards the education system.”

In a post on X, the Sircilla MLA pointed to the commencement of Vaanakalam (Kharif) season, and questioned the government’s failure to complete the crop loan waiver, disburse Rythu Bharosa financial aid and implement the Rythu Bima insurance scheme.

The former Telangana minister’s farmers are still waiting for the support, despite repeated assurances.

“During the BRS rule, agriculture was celebrated like a festival. Today, under Congress, it is in decline,” he said.

