Congress criticises TRS for allotting land worth Rs 100 cr to itself

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Friday slammed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for allotting land estimated to be worth Rs 100 crore to Rs 140 crore in Banjara Hills for the construction of a new party office.

In a tweet, Revanth said, “There is not even three acres of land for Dalits, there is no land to build universities for tribals. But there is land worth Rs 100 crores in the heart of the city for a TRS district office. Who is Telangana being ruled by? It is being ruled by those who steal the people’s money.”

All-India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dasoju Sravan had also said on Thursday that the Congress party would stage protests if the land allocation order was not cancelled. He said that the government was not constructing double bedroom houses, but are constructing party offices on prime land. Sravan also tore into chief secretary Somesh Kumar for issuing the Government Order (GO).

He said that while Congress party’s headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan, is still being run in a lease basis, TRS is misusing official funds to occupy government land.

According to a GO dated May 11, land measuring 4935 square yards in NBT nagar, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, has been allotted to the TRS party.

In 2018, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) had announced that the Telangana government will allot land for political parties to construct their offices. The land is not to exceed one acre in every district headquarters, and can be bought at a nominal price of Rs 100 per yard. The party offices will also be exempted from property tax.