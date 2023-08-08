Congress delegation stopped from visiting Nuh

MP Deepinder Singh Hooda
Congress MP Deepender Hooda

Nuh: A 10-member delegation of Congress in Haryana, who were en route to visit areas affected by violence in Nuh, were stopped by police as they approached Rojka Meo village on Tuesday.

The police, pointing to the imposed curfew and security apprehensions, prevented the delegation from proceeding further.

“As per the pre-scheduled program, today the Congress delegation intended to meet with traders, residents, and individuals affected by recent incidents, including those who suffered loss of life and property, at Nalhad Mandir in Nuh and the Nuh Grain Market,” Congress leader, Deepender Hooda tweeted.

“However, the government prevented us from proceeding by deploying a heavy police force. No matter how much the government tries to conceal its failures, it will not succeed,” the tweet further read.

“Under the leadership of Uday Bhan, the Congress delegation included former minister Ajay Yadav, former minister Mahendra Pratap, MLA Dan Singh Haryana, BB Batra, Col. Rohit Chaudhry, Executive President Jitender Bhardwaj, and Bajrangdas Garg,” the tweet added.

