Congress demands caste-based census in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Monday demanded the state government conduct a caste-based census in order to end the discrimination faced by the Backward Class communities (OBCs).

Speaking to reporters on Monday, TPCC Other Backward Classes (OBC) department chairman Nuthi Srikanth Goud said that a caste-based census would help in identifying economic, social and educational problems being faced by each community.

“Caste census will enable the government to provide adequate reservations in jobs, education and other matters to the most deprived and deserving communities. The lack of relevant data is causing injustice to many communities and they are not benefiting from the reservation,” said congress leader Goud.

Goud said that OBC people in Maharashtra and Haryana are not given reservations in panchayat and civic elections due to the lack of caste census. “The situation is no different in Telangana State, where BCs are not getting their due share in jobs and education in the absence of data based on the Caste Census,” added Goud.

The Congress leader also demanded a separate ministry and budget for the welfare of OBCs. “If the caste census is done, then every caste will get funds proportionate to their population and backwardness,” Goud said.

“Women belonging to OBCs are backward and they should get equal rights and opportunities. Out of 33 percent reservations given to women, 27% reservations should be given to OBC women,” Goud demanded.

Stating that the OBCs constitute almost half of the country’s population, Srikanth Goud demanded 50% reservation for OBCs in the private sector, regularisation of contract employees, and scholarships on par with SC and ST students.

“Government institutions like airports, ports, LIC, Railways, BHEL, etc., are being privatized by the BJP government. This is a conspiracy to end the reservation. Therefore, we demand privatization to be stopped in the country,” he concluded.