Congress dissenters meet at Azad’s residence after poll debacle

New Delhi: The Congress dissenters, called the G23 group, are meeting in Delhi at Ghulam Nabi Azad’s residence to chalk out their strategy after the humiliating defeat of the party in recently held five state elections.

Apart from the initial G-23 dissenters, some more leaders have joined the meeting which include Mani Shankar Aiyar, Patiala MP and wife of ex Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Praneet Kaur, former Rajya Sabha Member P.J. Kurein have also joined the meeting at Ghulam Nabi Azad’s residence.

Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, ex Punjab CM, Raj Babbar, Kuldeep Sharma have also been seen arriving at the venue for the meet.

Shankar Singh Vaghela and Sandeep Dikshit are taking part in the meeting.

Vaghela has been in the Congress in the past but his present status is not clear.

The meeting is being held to devise the further strategy after the CWC endorsed Sonia Gandhi’s leadership. The group has already reached out to the like-minded leaders within the Congress party.

The Congress president on Tuesday removed state chiefs of five states and after which loyalists started targeting the dissenters.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at Sibal that he does not know the “ABCD of Congress”, and is an outsider who was given everything from the party.

Kapil Sibal and other leaders from the group have demanded stepping aside of the Gandhis, and pave way for a new leadership.

Amid the war within the Congress, talking to IANS, Sandeep Dikshit, a former MP said: “The Congress president should have accessibility, acceptability and accountability.”