Congress diverting money from Telangana to Kerala poll campaign: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Friday, March 6, accused the Congress government of diverting money meant for the people of Telangana to campaign in Kerala, where elections are due soon.

“The Congress government has turned Telangana into an ATM to fund works in other states. They are funding advertisement campaigns in Kerala,” he said. Rao accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of lying about the state coffers being empty.

He alleged that newspaper advertisements for Kerala elections have photos of the Chief Minister as well as Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Rao said the Congress would trouble people in Kerala by promising to implement their six guarantees just as they did in Telangana.

The Siddipet MLA attacked the Congress for failing to implement the Mahalakshmi scheme in Telangana under which women were supposed to get Rs 2,500 per month. Rao also said that the Congress failed to provide 2 lakh jobs annually in Telangana, as it had promised before coming to power.

False claims of Congress

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress is falsely claiming to have turned women into billionaires in Telangana. He pointed out that public resources meant for education and welfare were being spent on publicity campaigns and foreign visits, while schools lacked basic facilities and students protesting for jobs were being lathi-charged on the streets.

The former irrigation minister accused the Grand Old Party of neglecting farmers by delaying investment support and failing to implement crop bonus and loan waiver promises effectively. “Welfare commitments, such as enhanced pensions for the elderly and persons with disabilities, were also yet to be fulfilled,” he said.

Rao’s allegations come at a time when the Congress is campaigning for the Kerala Assembly elections scheduled for April 2026.