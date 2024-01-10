Congress doing what BRS failed to do in 3,500 days: Seethakka

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for panchayat raj and rural development Seethakka ridiculed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for creating false propaganda against the ruling Congress. The minister was reviewing the preparations of the parliamentary election in Adilabad and Nirmal districts on Wednesday, January 10.

“The BRS has been criticising the Congress since we took our respective oaths. It seems they cannot digest the fact that they lost and hence are creating fake scenarios,” she said, adding, that the state government was committed to fulfill all promises made during the poll campaign.

On January 3, BRS working president KT Rama Rao released a 27-page booklet listing the ‘420 promises’ made by the Congress government in their manifesto. “Ironically, the number of promises adds up to 420 which is also the IPC (Indian Penal Code) for cheating and dishonesty,” KTR had remarked.

Reacting strongly, Seethakka pointed out the Congress has been in power for less than two months and two guarantees – Mahalakshmi free bus travel scheme for women and enhanced Rajiv Aarogyasri health insurance of Rs 10 lakh – were fulfilled.

“BRS was in power for over 3,500 days and failed to fulfil any of their major poll promises. If there are ‘420s’ who ruled the state, they are BRS leaders, who cheated people with fake promises,” Seethakka said.

Urging participants to ensure good work is done in their respective constituencies, even if they lost the recent elections, she said that if the state was strong and there there was a good chance of Congress winning the Lok Sabha elections with a huge majority.