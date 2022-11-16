Congress drops 5 sitting MLAs in central, north Guj, repeats 7

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 16th November 2022 9:24 pm IST
Gandhinagar: The Congress on Wednesday released another list of 33 candidates form seats of central and north Gujarat, repeating seven sitting MLAs and dropping five.

Veteran politician Shankersinh Vaghela’s son Mahendrasinh, who re-joined Congress last week, is now nominated from the Bayad seat, while state Youth Congress President Harpalsinh Chudasama will contest from the Dhandhuka seat, dropping sitting MLA Rajeshbhai Gohil.

State Congress President Jagdish Thakor’s brother Amtrubhai Thakor has been fielded from Kankrej seat in north Gujarat. Another surprise is turncoat Prabhatsinh Chauhan, who too had recently joined Congress, will be the party candidate from Kalol (Panchmahal) seat. His wife Rageshwari, and daughter-in-law Suman Chauhan are campaigning for BJP candidate Fatehsinh Chauhan from the same seat.

In the list, seven candidates are Patidars, while others are OBCs, STs, Koli and Kshatriya candidates. Sonalben Patel is fielded from Naranpura seat and Rashmitaben Chauhan from Godhra seat.

