Congress failed Telangana in over 120 days of its rule: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, April 19, remarked that the Congress party failed Telangana in over 120 days of its rule after coming to power late last year after its success in the Assembly polls.

“Betrayal thy name is Congress! The Congress party came to power in Telangana by selling false dreams to all sections of the populace, especially the youth. In just over 120 days of ruling, Congress government betrayed everyone, including the unemployed,” he said, in a post on X, listing out several promises made by the grand old party like the farm loan waiver, and job calendar ahead of Assembly polls but failed to deliver on them.

“The true colours of the Congress are out for all to see. It’s time for the unemployed youth to teach Congress a lesson for ditching them,” he added.