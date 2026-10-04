Congress failed to deliver on promises to minorities: Harish Rao

Gajwel: Former minister and BRS Deputy Floor Leader T. Harish Rao on Sunday, October 4, criticised the Congress government for failing to fulfil its promises to minorities, farmers, and poor families.

Speaking at a rights programme organised by the Telangana Turaka Kasha Welfare Association in Gajwel, he said the Congress made several promises before the elections, including a Rs 4,000 crore minority budget and a minority declaration.

“Before KCR became Chief Minister, the minority budget was only around Rs 300 crore. During the BRS government, it was gradually increased to Rs 1,800 crore. Congress promised to increase it to Rs 4,000 crore, but today, the government is spending only around Rs 1,300 crore. That is Rs 500 crore less than what was provided during the KCR government,” he said.

Not proper support

He alleged that minorities were not receiving proper support from the Minority Finance Corporation and said the Congress government had failed the Muslim minority community.

Harish Rao said KCR had provided overseas scholarships to minority students on the same lines as SC, ST and BC students.

“During KCR’s 10-year tenure, around Rs 1,550 crore was provided as overseas scholarships to minority students. In the last three years, the Congress government has provided only around Rs 14 crore. Employees of the Minority Finance Corporation have not received salaries for several months, while Urdu Academy employees have also faced salary delays,” he said.

He said KCR treated people equally irrespective of their religion and introduced several welfare programmes for minorities, including the construction of Shadi Khanas.

‘KCR improved Gajwel situation’

Recalling the situation in Gajwel before KCR became MLA, Harish Rao said people feared giving their daughters in marriage to families in the area because of drinking water problems.

“KCR addressed the drinking water problem after becoming MLA and ensured that water reached households. He also developed irrigation facilities through projects such as Kondapochamma Sagar and Mallanna Sagar, along with canals and check dams,” he said.

Harish Rao alleged that the Congress government was now failing to utilise available Godavari water.

“If the pumps at Kannapalli are switched on, water can be lifted to Mallanna Sagar and supplied to farmers. Water is available, but the government is not lifting it. This is not a drought caused by nature. This is a crisis created by the Congress government,” he said.

He also criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for changing his stand after coming to power.

Harish Rao said the Congress had promised to implement six guarantees within 100 days and had given written assurances before the elections.

“More than 1,000 days have passed. The government should tell the people how many guarantees have actually been implemented. The promises made before the elections have now been forgotten,” he said.