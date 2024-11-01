Congress’ fake guarantees backfiring: MoS Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Friday that the Congress’ fake guarantees are now backfiring.

He was reacting to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s reported statement, cautioning the party guarantees.

Mallikarjun Kharge also asked the party leaders not to give guarantees which can’t be implemented.

“Out of the frying pan into the fire,” Bandi Sanjay Kumar posted on X.

He wrote that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called out the worsening development and fiscal health in Congress-ruled states like Telangana.

“Congress’ fake guarantees are now backfiring,” the BJP leader wrote with the hashtag #fakepromisesofCongress.

“The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy, but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign, they promise things to the people which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the people,” reads the post by the Prime Minister.

Through another post, Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy do a padayatra on the implementation of six guarantees.

“CM should do a Padayatra, on implementation of six guarantees by the Congress government? The reality in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and our own Telangana reveals Congress making promises that are unrealistic, leaving people waiting for fulfillment.”

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy also reacted to Kharge’s comments.

“How the Congress Party’s Fake Promises and the Khata-Khat Model is Failing-Listen in to the Congress President Himself,” he posted on X along with the news clip of a television channel, which includes Kharge’s byte.

“Congress’ Khata-Khat model is simply Katta. It backfired,” wrote BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. The Lok Sabha member from Chevella remarked that the Congress is confused about the number of guarantees to be given in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.