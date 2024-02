Hyderabad: The Congress party on Wednesday, February 14, named ex-Union minister Renuka Chowdhury and Telangana State Youth Congress President Anil Kumar Yadav as Rajya Sabha candidates from Telangana.

Apart from Telangana, the party also named its candidates for Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh for the Rajya Sabha elections.

The Congress has fielded 3 candidates, Ajay Maken, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain and GC Chandrashekar from Karnataka and Askoh Singh from Madhya Pradesh.